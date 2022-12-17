The ‘‘Our towns’’ column is compiled each month by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection. The entries have been copied from the December issues of the New Paltz Independent. To get a closer look at these newspapers of the past, visit the staff of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection at the Elting Memorial Library at 93 Main Street in New Paltz, or call 255-5030.

Mrs. Collinge, who was Miss Williamson of the Normal School faculty, has lately been visiting Miss Cornelia E. DuBois. Since leaving New Paltz she has been for a time with Maria Montessori, the originator of the famous Montessori method. Mrs. Collinge has lately completed three years work as teacher at Bryn Mawr.

Since the first of December Delio Vazquez and William Puetz have caught in traps 32 muskrats and one mink.

Highland was always noted for the number of its social entertainments. The Highland Post gives a list of about 50 residents of that village and nearby, who entertained on Thanksgiving. Two of the largest parties were given by Mr. and Mrs. A. P. Ford and Mr. and Mrs. Harcourt J. Pratt.

One of the happiest expressions of good will and community service that the holiday season brings is the broadcasting of the Christmas seals. These inexpensive and attractive tokens are at hand again to grace letters and packages. The mails will now be brightened with them from now to Christmas.

There is an immense quantity of wood in this vicinity that could be converted into fuel for heating purposes. It could take the place of coal to a much larger extent than it does. But we are informed that few men are willing to do this kind of work. Oscar Smith of Modena has hundreds of cords of wood he would like to have cut into cord wood, but no shoppers can be found.

Oscar Tschirky had a carload containing 29 tons of coal shipped by way of Rosendale to his poultry farm on the Rifton Road [Route 32 North]. After it had been about half unloaded, the County Fuel Administrator, John D. Schoonmaker, ordered the unloading stopped and the remainder of the carload distributed among those in Rosendale and vicinity who had none. Furthermore, orders were given to have Mr. Tschirky checked up and if he had received more than he was entitled he would be required to relinquish the excess. We would say that the conclusion is not to be jumped at that Mr. Tschirky had done anything unlawful. It takes a large quantity of coal to run such an immense poultry establishment as Mr. Tschirky has.

A Goshen coal dealer who had been charging $18 a ton for coal of poor quality has been compelled to return $4.65 a ton to 61 customers.

Five men believed to belong to the Italian Colony at Highland were arrested last week for stealing coal from the railroad at Highland, fined $8 each, which was paid. They are believed to have been involved in chicken stealing also.

The contract has been let for a new steamer to be put on the Hudson River Day Line next spring. It will soon be called Alexander Hamilton.

A new children’s book, Henny and Penny, has just been published by E. P. Dutton & Co., New York, from the pen of Bertha Parker Hall, formerly of Kingston, the authoress of Ducky Daddles’ Party and of Ducky Daddles and the Three Bears. Henny and Penny are twins. They have a jolly time — (also Chicken Pox), enjoy Thanksgiving, the first snow, Christmas shopping and Christmas itself — in fact, everything that may happen to little girls of four. Bertha Parker Hall tells about it in the sort of way that makes one want to be a child of four again.

Boys and girls have had a good time coasting on the hills. They have had a good track all the way down Mohonk Avenue.

Sunday evening, December 24th, the people of New Paltz and vicinity held their annual Christmas entertainment in the normal school auditorium. This entertainment is becoming a time-honored tradition in New Paltz and there is greater interest and appreciation shown each year. The program was in charge of the Community Christmas Committee, a permanent organization, representative of the various congregations and civic groups of the village. The Rev. Father Curtin of St. Joseph’s gave the Christmas address. The Community Chorus, a volunteer organization, which it is hoped may become permanent, sang two anthems, and led in the singing of the hymns. A most pleasing feature of the program was the singing of the High School Glee Club. The invocation was given by the Rev. Mr. Clapp of the Reformed Church. The Rev. Mr. Byles of the Methodist Church pronounced the benediction. The meeting was well attended and a substantial collection was taken to ad in the work of the Community Committee during the coming year.

At half-past five on Christmas morning the girls of the High School Glee Club sang Christmas carols in the streets of our village.

Happy holidays!