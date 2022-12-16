The Elting Memorial Library will host Katherine Dobosh to discuss her experience working with Ukrainian refugees in Bucharest, Romania at the Gara de Nord train station on Thursday, December 22 at 7 p.m.

Dobosh is a second-year medical student at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She is a first-generation Ukrainian American who grew up in Ulster County. Her close ties with her culture have fueled her to provide humanitarian aid to those impacted by the war. She has raised over $6,000 and brought 400 pounds of clothing and supplies with her. Her presentation will cover this experience, and she hopes that it may help encourage more donations and for people to ask questions and learn more.