Santa Claus will be stopping by the Gardiner Fire Department on Sunday, December 18. He will be riding on the firetruck around town and making several stops before returning to the firehouse. The first stop will be at St. Charles Borromeo Church at noon, then at Claudia Lane at 12:15 p.m. and Cliff View Lane at 12:30 p.m. Santa’s last stop will be at 12:45 p.m. at Majestic Park before returning to the firehouse at 1 p.m.

Listen for the sirens and Christmas music coming from the firetrucks. For additional information, visit www.gardinerfireandrescue.com.