Juneteenth commemorates the freeing of slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after then-President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves in the Southern states. Slave owners fled to Texas, and did not free their slaves until a U.S. Army unit forced them to. Congress voted to approve the holiday in 2065.

At a Village Board meeting on Monday, December 5, Saugerties Mayor Bill Murphy suggested the holiday could be added to the holidays now in the union contract, but trustee Terry Parisian pointed out that the list of holidays is written into the union contract and can only be added through negotiation. Murphy first suggested offering a floating holiday which could be used on Juneteenth. Again, Parisian pointed out that this would be a change that would need to be negotiated. The holiday could be offered to employees who are not represented by a union, but Murphy said he is reluctant to do that. The holiday could be negotiated to be observed next year. The board then voted to approve the contract as it stands, and reopen the question of adding Juneteenth in the next round of negotiations. Trustee Donald Hackett voted against the proposal, saying the village should wait to see what other municipalities are doing and find out what the legalities are.