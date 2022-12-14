Under the rubric of delivering clean, renewable energy to New York City, plans to construct a 339-mile power transmission line from the Province of Quebec to a converter station in Queens have gotten the go-ahead after a major union labor agreement between the developer and the New York building-trade unions.

“The most powerful project you’ll never see” is the tagline of the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE). Two encased five-inches-in-diameter high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) power transmission lines will be buried underground or submerged underwater along the entire route.

More than a decade in the making, the CHPE expects to zap through up to 1250 megawatts per year of hydroelectricity to New York City, enough to power over one million homes.

On November 30, New York governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the deal at a ceremonial groundbreaking on a southerly bank of Lake Champlain. The power line will run about 116 submerged miles up to the Canadian border. At an approximate pricetag of six billion dollars, the project will be very helpful to achieving the state goal of 70 percent of all electricity derived from renewable sources by 2030.

Hochul stood before a backdrop of black curtains front and center in a line of politicians and businesspeople wielding golden shovels, ready to dig into a pile of dirt and convey psychologically at least that construction had commenced. “The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line,” she said, “is a monumental step toward protecting our environment and creating family-sustaining green jobs in both upstate and downstate New York.”

Drawing on our ingenuity

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke and Hydro-Québec will co-own the Canadian portion of the line that will be built from Québec to deliver electricity to an interconnection point with the CHPE line. “We are always mindful of the seven generations to come,” said Mohawk grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky Deer, “and this partnership solidifies efforts towards a cleaner environment, while creating more opportunity for Kahnawà:ke to carry out our responsibilities as stewards of the environment.”

The project’s majority owner is Blackstone Inc., the world’s largest asset manager. As of the third quarter if 2022, Blackstone, headquartered in New York City, had $951 billion in assets under management. A Blackstone portfolio company, Transmission Developers, Inc., will manage the line in New York State while HydroQuebec, the largest renewable energy producer in North America, will run operations in Canada.

New York City-based Blackstone had the deep pockets to risk huge amounts of speculative capital on a project that faced almost innumerable regulatory hurdles before last month’s final approval.

The lead financial advisor on the deal was Societe Generale, a French-based multinational financial services company headquartered in Paris.

“This large-scale project will draw on our ingenuity,” said Sophie Brochu, president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, “to connect North America’s largest producer of clean energy to the Empire State and New York City.”

Radiation and cancer concerns

Considering such a high-wattage consortium of players, the information on the map of the project available for download on the CHPE website is skimpy. The map indicates the route of the power line with a sloppy line drawn so thickly that it’s possible to say only that the submarine portion of the power line for the Hudson Valley appears to begin at the county line separating Greene from Ulster.

From that point, the power line is submerged in the Hudson River running south until leaving the water to be buried again somewhere near the village of Croton-on-Hudson in Westchester County.

CHPE says that HVDC submarine cables have “a proven history,” using as references the underwater cables which carry power between Italy and Greece, Europe and Scandinavia, and between England and France. Should a cable be damaged, the CHPE says, the current and voltage can be reduced to zero in a fraction of a second without the possibility of damage to persons, fish or nearby infrastructure.

A 2016 report from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management claims that the invisible radiation of electric or magnetic fields (EMF) emitted from power lines does not have a significant impact on fish and invertebrates. Similarly, recurring fears that the EMF resultant from power lines may cause cancer in humans is met with skepticism at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which calls the findings of studies on the subject as of yet “inconclusive.” The EPA notes that we all live inside the earth’s magnetic field, and that this magnetic field is used by pigeons and fish to navigate, It also makes compasses work.

Meanwhile, the Center For Disease Control (CDC) notes that studies have shown that some workers exposed to high magnetic fields have increased cancer rates. The CDC leavens that observation with the statement that such associations ‘do not necessarily show that EMF exposures cause cancer any more than the springtime association of robins and daffodils shows that one causes the other,”.

The intensity and duration of electricity is the variable that matters when judging the effects of exposure. Not robins and daffodils. When the temperature that a filament inside a light bulb is heated, a low-frequency, non-ionizing radiation is emitted, perceived by humans as white light, does not cause cancer. Increase the intensity by millions of degrees and instead of white light, x-rays are created and like gamma rays do cause cancer.

Increasing the distance from the source of electric and magnetic fields as well as the duration of exposure are the recommendations offered by the EPA for anyone concerned about possible health risks from electromagnetic fields. To avoid heightened levels of electromagnetic radiation from overhead power transmission lines, a rule of thumb is to stay 200 meters away (a little more than two football fields).

While visually peaceful, buried power lines will bring the invisible radiation fields down much closer to all who live along the route of the high-voltage power transmission lines. Needless to say, daily exposure designates them as a test case for science.

The advantage of underground cables is the almost total shielding of electric fields, a consequence both of its being buried in the dirt and by the jacket which surrounds the power line — naked in standard transmission via towers. The magnetic fields from underground power lines also dissipate much faster when buried in the ground and so don’t reach as far as the magnetic field of power lines running along towers.

Measuring the instances of cancer in residents who live along the buried CHPE power line over the coming decades should provide the EPA with a large enough sample size to draw conclusive results one way or the other and the question can finally be laid to rest.

The natural battery

By sidelining a portion of New York City’s carbon-emitting peaker plants, the environmental benefits will be considerable. When the line is commissioned in 2026, a press release from HydroQuebec explains, the electricity generated by Quebec’s hydroelectric dams will meet 20 percent of the electricity needs of New York City, an embarrassing 90 percent of which is currently supplied by fossil fuels. The anticipated reduction in air pollution related to electricity derived from fossil fuels, such as gas and oil, is the equivalent of closing 15 power plants.

“This new transmission line linking the largest generator of clean, renewable energy in North America with New York City,” said Brochu, “will change the energy landscape of our entire region.”

Hydro-Quebec operates some 60 hydroelectric generating stations with 28 reservoirs, providing the lion’s share of the electricity produced. The remainder comes from wind turbines and solar farms.

A set target amount of electricity belongs to the provincial government. Beyond that, excess energy is sold on the open market.

Hydropower plants with reservoirs have an immense advantage in electricity generation. They can accumulate water when electricity demand is low, and use it later when demand rises at peak times. Demand for hydropower is variable and may not coincide with plentiful wind or sunlight. As Hydro-Quebec notes, in the U.S., natural gas is mainly the readily dispatchable energy source to complement hydropower.

“Thanks to the remarkable work carried out by Hydro-Québec, TDI and the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, we have a historical agreement,” said Martine Biron, ministre des Relations Internationales et de la Francophonie, “which will, in time, see Québec become the natural battery for northeast North America.”