Historic Holiday Open House. Both the Home and the Roosevelt Library study will be decorated for the holidays as they were during the Roosevelt presidency. Live music, free photos with Santa. Children’s Reading Festival. Children’s book authors will be signing books. Children can make holiday cards for the sailors on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Refreshments will be served.

When: Saturday, December 10, 9 am- 5pm. Festival runs from 1-4 pm.

Where: Henry A. Wallace Center at the FDR Presidential Library and Museum, 4079 Labnay Post Road, Hyde Park

More info: www.fdrlibrary.org

Annual Winter Faire by Mountain Laurel Waldorf School. Holiday Cheer, Crafters, Great Food, Outdoor Fun, Puppetry, Live Music and more The festivals and fairs play an important part in the education of the students at the school and also serve as a wonderful gesture of welcome and outreach to the greater community for which families serve as enthusiastic ambassadors. In this spirit, the Winter Faire Festival Committee prepares the annual Gift Making Faire and with the joyful participation of the parents of each class.

When: Sunday, December 11, 11 am-4 pm

Where: Mountain Laurel Waldorf School, 16 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz

More info: https://mountainlaurel.org/events/

Woodstock Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair. Clothing, Jewelry. Art, Food & more.

When: Sunday, November 11, 11 am- 4pm

Where: Mountain View Studio, 20 Mountain View ave., Woodstock

More info: www.mtnviewstudio.com

The Polar Express. Set to the sounds of the motion picture, passengers will relive the classic story for a magical trip to the North Pole. Guests will enjoy hot chocolate and cookies served by dancing chefs. Santa and hihs elves board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas- a silver sleigh bell. Caroling and on board entertainment.

When: through December 28

Where: Catskill Mountain Railroad, 55 Kingston Plaza, Kingston

More info: https://catskillmountainrailroad.com

Lumagica Dazzling Winter Garden. Create a brand new tradition and lasting memories. Spectacular light show timed to music and featuring over half-million lights including shooting stars, giant whimsical creatures and breathtaking surprises. More than 500,000 LED lights illuminate sculptures, holiday decorations and tunnels creating a holiday experience for old and young alike.

When: through Januray 3

Where: Stone Ridge Orchard, 3012 NY 213, Stone Ridge

More info: http://www.stoneridgeorchard.com/lumagica.html

A Miracle on South Street. Clara Nowack and her three grown kids have always known that they were special, ever since that night back in 1942 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop. Now, when daughter Ruth unveils her plan to write and star in a one-woman show about the miracle so ‘the whole world will know!’ – the family’s faith is shaken to its core when a deathbed confession causes the legend to unravel in a hilarious and heartfelt twist.

When: Through December 18, Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Please check for special holiday schedule.

Where: Shadowland Theater, 157 Canal Street, Ellenville

More info: https://shadowlandstages.org

Holiday Shopping Extravaganza. The Kingston Mid-town Market Shop Local Event. Art, jewelry, crafts, self-care, food, unique gifts. Singers, dancers & more.

When: Saturday, December 17, 1-6 pm

Where: 10 and 16 Cedar Street, Kingston

More info: www.CCE4ME.org

Two Holiday Classics: A Charlie Brown Christmas and Frosty the Snow Man. Classic winter favorites the whole family can enjoy. A Festive Holiday Wonderland with family picture opportunities with characters from the show with decorations, lights and more!

When: Friday & Saturday, December 10 & 11 at 7 pm, Sunday, December 12 at 2 pm

Where: The Woodstock Playouse, 103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

More info: www.woodstockplayhouse.org/charlie-brown-and-frosty

Into the Light. The Vanaver Caravan, in collaboration with Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, will usher in the holiday season with a family-friendly performance. All the magic of Arm-of-the-Sea Theater’s giant puppets with the celebratory vision of the Vanaver Caravan’s world dance repertoire. The fairytale-like story follows a young girl as she seeks to find joy and hope in the face of the waning winter light. The performance celebrates many of the world’s traditions; bringing light, joy and beauty into the darkest time of the year. Into the Light honors such holidays as Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, Yule, Winter Solstice, Sankta Lucia (Sweden) and Diwali (India) through dance and music

When: Saturday, December 10 at 2 pm

Where: The Rosendale Theater, 408 Main Street, Rosendale

More info: www.vanavercaravan.org

The Holly Berry Trail. The Junior League event has been going for two decades. Six Kingston homes decked out for the holiday make a trail of holiday cheer and splendor. It is sure to inspire your own decorating spirit.

When: December 10, 10 am-2 pm

Where: Trail-goers will be emailed their first home’s address by 9 am on December 10.

More info and to purchase tickets: www.Kingston.jl.org or call Melissa (845) 594-6157 or Amy (845) 416-3006

31st Annual Unison Craft Art & Design Fair Fundraiser. 14 artists with their craft & fine art set-ups. Featuring a fun raffle filled with great prizes.

When: Saturday & Sunday, December 10 & 11, 10 am- 5 pm

Where: Unison Art Center, 68 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz

More info: https://www.unisonarts.org/events/31st-annual-craft-art-design-fair

Paige Turner’s DRAG Me to Christmas. NYC’s drag Showbiz Spitfire is back to make your holiday season merry + gay with an evening full of jokes, songs & yuletide cheer.

When: Saturday, December 10, 8:30-10 pm

Where: Rosendale Theater, 408 Main Street, Rosendale

More info: https://biggayhudsonvalley.com/about-us/events-by-bghv/

Piano Christmas Concert. Classical, Holiday, and Standards

When: Saturday, December 10, 4-6 pm

Where: Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2 Eugene L Brown Drive, New Paltz

More info: www.newpaltzchurch.org

Holiday Swing Dance with ClubSwing and Dance Lesson with Got2Lindy. All are welcome! No partner or experience needed to attend. Join the fun!

When: Saturday, December 10, beginner lesson 7:30-8:00 pm, dancing until 10:30 pm

Where: White Eagle Hall, 487 Delaware Ave, Kingston

More info: www.got2lindy.com

Holiday Craft & Book Faire. Handmade Crafts. Children’s Book Sale. Make your own broom or tin/blacksmith project. Hot food & drinks. Free to attend.

When: Sunday, December 11, 10 am-2 pm

Where: the Ashokan Center, 477 Beaverkill Road, Olivebridge

More info: http://ashokancenter.org

Holiday cookie exchange class. Let the Ulster BOCES Adult Career Education Center help you make the most of your cookie trays with its Holiday Cookie Exchange class. Each participant will go home with batches of different cookies, along with their recipes. The cost is $40 plus a $15 (cash) food fee that is due the night of class. All who register are required to wear a hair covering and to bring an apron. Please be advised that class start dates are based on sufficient enrollment. You will be notified in advance if we are unable to run a class.

When: Thursday, December 15, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Ulster BOCES Career & Technical Center, 319 Broadway, Port Ewen.

More info: contact the Adult Education Office at 845-331-5050. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3S7m4I3.

A Christmas Carol. This fresh version of Charles Dickens’ seasonal tale of hope and redemption comes from the SITI Company, one of this country’s most lauded theater ensembles, led by acclaimed director and Bard alum Anne Bogart ’74. Steeped in the intimacy and alchemy of Dickens’ magical words, this wondrous adaptation conjures the world of Scrooge and his adventure with the ghosts of the past, present, and future from a bare stage and the magic of our shared imagination. The performance of this seasonal ritual offers hope and redemption for us all and weaves a tale of gratitude, fairness, and justice for our own times.

When: Friday, December 16 at 8 pm. Saturday, December 17 at 6 pm & Sunday, Deccember 18 at 2 pm

Where: Fisher Center, Sosnoff Theater, Manor Ave, Annandale-on-Hudson

More info: https://fishercenter.bard.edu/events/a-christmas-carol/

Saugerties Hand Made Christmas Craft. Christmas Craft market with over local vendors, artists and crafters, pics with Santa on Saturday 12-4. Raffle to benefit Ulster County Canines.

When: Saturday, December 17, 11 am-6 pm

Where: Frank Greco Senior Center, 207 Market Street, Saugerties

More info: http://facebook.com/casar

Wreaths Across America Wreath Day. Ceremony followed by laying of remembrance wreaths on Veterans graves. All are welcome to attend and/or volunteer to place wreaths.

When: December 17 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

When: New Paltz Rural Cemetary, 81 Plains Rd, New Paltz

More info: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NY0270

A Frosty Fest. Holiday Nights – Spectacular Lights. Over One Million Lights. North Pole with Santa. Mr. & Mrs. Frosty will greet you. More than a Drive-Thru Experience in the Comfort of Your Own Vehicle. Park, come into the Midway, and dance with the Characters. Photos with Santa.

When: through December 23

Where: Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions, 778 Broadway, Route 9W Ulster Park

More info: https://afrostyfest.com/

Belleayre Holiday Bazaar. Give the gift of the Catskills to your friends & loved ones! Get your holiday shopping done on the Mezzanine level of the Discovery Lodge with tons of unique gifts, handmade items, and more from local artisans in the region.

When: Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11

Where: Belleayre Mountain, 181 Galli Curci Rd. Highmount

More info: 845-254-5600 or https://www.belleayre.com/event/holiday-bazaar/

Jingle & Mingle at the Pop-up Holiday Makers Market at the Barn. Enjoy wine, craft beer & spirits, pizza truck, live music and more. Reservations required.

When: Saturday & Sunday, December 10 & 11, 11 am- 4pm

Where: Nostrada Vineyards, 14 Gala Lane, Milton

More info: 845-795-5473 or https://nostranovineyards.com/

Interactive dinner theater performance of A Christmas Carol. You’ve seen Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmas from a theater seat. This season be a part of the story during Theatre On The Road’s interactive dinner-theatre performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This event features a three-course meal following a reception where guests meet Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Nephew Fred and carolers in authentic Victorian costume. Audience members are encouraged to interact with the Dickens’ characters throughout the performance. Adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic, the production is a tribute to the spirit of a traditional holiday, with script written by Theatre On The Road founders Frank and Kristen Marquette.

When: Wednesday, December 21, 7 p.m.

Where: the Venue, the Best Western, 503 Washington Avenue, Kingston.

More info: www.murdercafe.net; for information call 845-475-7973.

Historic Holiday Market Fair. The Historical Society of Woodstock (HSW) will hold its annual Holiday Market Fair HSW’s exhibition space will be transformed into a Holiday Fair reminiscent of earlier times including the work of local artists, potters, weavers, jewelry makers — all on sale. Also on sale: homemade jams, maple syrup and baked goods. Local vendors from last year will be returning with some new additions. Also hot cider will be available for all, and holiday greens will be HSW’s gift to you. Visitors will also find holiday gift cards, ornaments and wreaths. Its bookshop has the best array of local authors and local history. In addition, author John Barry will be along on Saturday, December 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. to sign copies of his book, Levon Helm: Rock * Roll * Ramble, with an introduction by Ringo Starr. And, on Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m., local historians Janine Fallon-Mower and Richard Heppner will join the Market Fair to sign copies of their books including Legendary Locals of Woodstock, One Marine’s Story and Woodstock’s Infamous Murder Trial – Early Racial Injustice in Upstate New York.

When: Saturday & Sunday, December 10 & 11, 9 am-3 pm.

Where: Historical Society of Woodstock, 20 Comeau Drive, Woodstock

More info: www.historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org

Kids Winter Solstice Lantern Craft. Kids 4 to 12 years old can create a solar lantern to take home to add light to the darkest day of the year.

When: Wednesday, December 21, 4-5 pm

Where: Woodstock Library, 5 Library Lane, Woodstock

More info and to sign up email: hollie@woodstock.org

The Polar Express Movie Event. Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. Due to limited seating guests are required to pre-register. Popcorn, hot cocoa and souvenirs are included. The bell will ring for those that believe!

When: Sunday, December 11 at 11 am & 2 pm

Where: Milton Train Station, 41 Dock Road, Milton

More info and to register: https://bit.ly/3tmFz4g

A Cookie Caper! Star in the Valley Christmas Market and Cookie Caper. Come buy trays of homemade Christmas cookies, crafts, gifts, refreshments, and more Pre-order trays of homemade cookies by the pound by calling ($12/lb)

When: Saturday, December 10, 9 am- 3 pm

Where: Saint James United Methodist Church. The Church’s parking lot and accessible entrance are located at 29 Pearl Street, Kingston

More info or to order cookies: (845) 331-3030

Carols with the Cows. Serenade the cows while sipping cocoa at this exclusive holiday event!

Join us for a cozy afternoon of carols, cocoa, and cows! We’ve re-written some classic holiday songs for a festive celebration of the season and our beloved rescued cows.

You’ll get to visit with our rescued animals and then warm up with a delicious cocoa, cider, cookies and snacks — all vegan of course!

When: Saturday, December 10 & 17, 11 am-12:30 pm and 1:30-3 pm

Where: Catskill Animal Sanctuary, 316 Old Stage Road, Saugerties

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carols-with-the-cows-tickets-446051721707?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Snowman Holiday Arrangement. Create an adorable snowman arrangement. This jolly floral arrangement is sure to bring some whimsy and holiday cheer into your home. The floral professionals at Meadowscent Florist will guide you step by step through the process of creating your very own masterpiece. The arrangement will last through the season and the keepsake snowman for years to come. This event will be held in the barn. There will be space heaters but dress warm! *This event is BYOB so all guests over the age of 21 with a valid I.D are invited to bring their own wine or beer (per NY State law)

When: Saturday, December 10, 2:30 pm

Where: The Barn at Watergrasshill B&B, 105 Phillies Bridge Road, New Paltz

More info: https://www.watergrasshillny.com/events/snowman-holiday-arrangement

A Race to Christmas Cheer. Country Christmas at the Speedway. Free hayrides, cocoa, cookies, cider, doughnuts, and meet Santa!

When: Saturday, December 10, 5 pm

Where: Accord Speedway, 299 Whitfield Road, Accord

More info: www.accordspeedway.com

Holiday Jazz Party. Whisky cocktails, tastings and live music by Mike Hollis.

When: Saturday, December 3, 3-6pm

Where: Coppersea Distilling, 239 Springtown Road, New Paltz

More info: https://coppersea.com/

The Fuller Holiday Market. Shop local vendors. Coffee & Pastries. Food Truck. Music by DJ Will.

When: Saturday, December 10, 10 am-6 pm

Where: The Fuller Building, 45 Pine Grove Ave, Kingston

More info: https://fullerbuilding.com/event/the-fuller-holiday-market/

Holiday Hoopla. Parade and winter carnival in New Paltz. A fun, family-oriented event designed to bring good cheer, come together in community, and provide valuable information and support to community members who may be experiencing different life challenges.

This year’s parade will include several floats, Clydesdale horses, music, a “Candy Cane Crew,” Santa and his polar bear buddy, and more! Live music by Jim Decker Band, DJ Jay Smooth, karaoke, youth performances by NPHS and NPMS, games and activities, food available for purchase from a sampling of Hudson Valley food trucks and businesses.

When: Saturday, December 10, noon to 3 p.m. (rain/snow date: December 11)

Where: Starting at the middle school at noon and heading to Hasbrouck Park for the rest of Carnival New Paltz.

More info: https://www.townofnewpaltz.org

Light up Highland’s hamlet. A fun and bright holiday event for the whole family. Bringing to life the Highland community with pictures with Santa, yummy treats, warmup with hot chocolate, make reindeer food to put out Christmas Eve for Santa’s furry friends.

When: Friday, December 9 at 6 p.m.

Where: Vineyard Avenue, Highland.

More info: https://facebook.com/events/s/light-up-the-hamlet/522089049446527/