The Table at Woodstock, a not for profit that provides school supplies to more than 60 Onteora children and maintains a personal hygiene product closet at the Middle and High school, as well as 100 meals a week to food insecure elderly and families in the district, needs help with a holiday wish list to give children of the Onteora school district the things they want but their families cannot afford. “We try to provide every child with both wants and needs and develop an Amazon wish list based off of their lists,” said Emily Sherry of The Table.

People are welcome to purchase items from Amazon or use it as a guide to shop locally, she said. Gifts ordered on Amazon are delivered to The Table for distribution. For those wanting to donate gift cards or make financial donations, the Woodstock Public Library has agreed to be a drop-off point.

The Table is working with the unions at Onteora to get donations from their members, but it is still falling short.

“In what seems to be a reflection of our economy, this is the first time that we’ve entered December with many wishes still unfulfilled on our list,” Sherry said.

The list can be found on the Table at Woodstock Facebook page. Financial donations can be sent to PO Box 371, Boiceville, NY 12412, or through the website, www.thetableatwoodstock.org.

The Table says its meals program is in dire financial need and cannot continue past January 1 without funding and Sherry’s catering business, Provisions, cannot continue to support it. “With inflation at an all-time high, the timing couldn’t be worse to end this much needed program but Provisions, now in Boiceville, is unable to continue to fund it,” Sherry said.

Needful Things thrift store supports the programs of The Table and is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 4119 Route 28, Boiceville, across from Onteora Middle/High School.

It is staffed by volunteers Cindy Bishop, Roy Sherry and members of Onteora’s National Honor Society.