Saugerties Village Board member Donald Hackett said he was surprised to find an employee of John Mullen grinding up tree branches and debris in the village. The job has been done by village employees using a grinder loaned from Ulster County.

Ulster County’s machine needs repairs, so Mullen has stepped in, loaning a grinder and operator and an observer to oversee the job, explained village Mayor Bill Murphy at the board’s regular meeting on Monday, November 21.

“That was for this year only because the county’s grinder broke,” explained trustee Terry Parisian. Historically, Richard Roth contracted to grind the wood, but he charged for the work while the county offers the machinery free, Parisian said. Ulster County composts and sells the compost, some of which is kept by the village.