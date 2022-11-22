The sixth annual Basch & Keegan stuffing drive broke a record this year with a donation of 1,123 boxes of stuffing and 800 cans of cranberry sauce to People’s Place of Ulster County for their Talkin’ Turkey Thanksgiving Feast. The community came together this Thanksgiving to provide meals for those who need it in Ulster County. Basch & Keegan, LLP is humbled by the outpouring of support.

The 2022 final breakdown is: 923 stuffing mix boxes donated from the community, 200 stuffing mix boxes donated by Basch & Keegan and 800 cans of cranberry sauce donated from Basch & Keegan.

Every year, People’s Place will let Basch & Keegan know what is needed in addition to the stuffing they collect from the community, and this year they needed cranberry sauce.