19th annual Family of New Paltz 5K Turkey Trot. Run for a good cause. The Turkey Trot 5K fundraiser provides funds that help FAMILY operate a food pantry and programs. FAMILY is a crisis intervention center that provides a myriad of services including food pantry, support groups, shelters and much more.

When: Thursday, November 24, 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Water Street Market, 10 Main Street, New Paltz

To sign up go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/NewPaltz/FamilyofNewPaltzTurkeyTrot

— Genia’s pick

Gratitude. Annual Holiday Exhibition & Sale opening reception. This broad survey of artwork by over 150 WAAM artist members celebrates the extensive range of work created in the Hudson Valley. The presentation both celebrates the season of giving and provides an opportunity for WAAM to express its gratitude to its dedicated members and supportive community. This is a festive occasion for residents and tourists to support working artists, shop locally and find distinctive gifts for the holiday season.

When: Saturday, November 26, 4-6 p.m. (exhibit runs through December 31)

Where: WAAM, 28 Tinker Street, Woodstock

More info: www.woodstockart.org

— Lynn’s pick

Buy Nothing Day sale. Come shop for gently used, like-new items for your gift-giving needs, free of charge. Say “no” to shopping and “yes” to recycling and sharing. Accepting donations of new or like-new items before November 26.

When: November 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: New Paltz Friends Meetinghouse, 8 North Manheim Boulevard, New Paltz

More info or to gift items: psalone1@hotmail.com

— Terence’s pick

Concert for George. On the 20th anniversary of George Harrison’s death, a screening of the documentary. Held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured George’s songs and music he loved. It was performed by an all-star lineup that included Eric Clapton, Joe Brown, son Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland of Squeeze, Jeff Lynne of ELO, fellow Beatle Paul McCartney, members of Monty Python, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Billy Preston, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar and Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

When: Tuesday, November 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rosendale Theater, 408 Main Street, Rosendale

More info: https://www.rosendaletheatre.org/movies/music-fan-series-presents-concert-for-george/

— Fran’s pick

Laura Jane Grace. The lead singer of Against Me! for the last 23 years. Performing her solo album. When the pandemic killed the group’s tour and recording plans, Laura Jane Grace got down to recording a stripped-down solo album and recorded with legendary no-nonsense producer Steve Albini. It’s mostly acoustic numbers, but there are some rock tunes which sound mostly like vintage four-track cassette demos. It’s Grace in her songwriting essence.

When: Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Colony, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock

More info: www.colonywoodstock.com

— Zac’s pick

A Gilded Age Christmas. A festive wonderland of bows, boughs, holly, poinsettias and Christmas trees, prepared for the busiest season of the year. By spending the month of November decorating the entire house, visitors can now come to admire the Christmas decor, Gilded Age style in one of the great estates of the Hudson Valley. And also to see what the experience of Christmas was during the Gilded Age and how the Mills family celebrated Christmas.

When: Friday, November 25-December 31. Open for timed entries from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last entry 2:30 p.m.)

Where: Staatsburgh State Historical Site, 75 Mills Mansion Drive, Staatsburg

More info: http://staatsburghstatehistoricsite.blogspot.com/

— Pam’s pick

Wintertide at the Kingston waterfront. Music, refreshments, photos with Santa at the TR Gallo park. Festive offerings at most of the neighborhood establishments. Activities for all ages. Tree lighting at dusk.

When: Saturday, November 26, 1 p.m. to nightfall

Where: The Rondout Neighborhood, Kingston

More info: https://www.brunettewinebar.com/calendar

— Elizabeth’s pick

Celebrate with Santa on the Walkway. Bring your kids, your dogs — the whole family — for this unique photo opportunity with Santa. Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen will also be on hand for fun holiday photos. Enjoy a hot cocoa bar and special cookie station hosted by Lemon Love and seasonal music performed by a group of classic yuletide carolers. This event is free to attend and no RSVP is required. Professional digital photos with Santa and the Frozen characters will be available for purchase for a suggested donation of $10, or visitors may take their own photos.

When: Sunday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Walkway Over the Hudson, 87 Haviland Road, Highland

More info: https://walkway.org/event/holiday-celebration-with-santa/

— Diane’s pick

Marc Black Friday Thanksgiving show. The Marc Black Band, featuring former members of the Joe Cocker, Stevie Winwood, Bonnie Raitt and Art Garfunkel bands will bring their unique Woodstock sound to the Colony Woodstock for a special show.

Marc’s wildly danceable rockin’ blues has led to his being inducted into the New York Chapter of the Blues Hall of Fame…and his recent album, Everybody Wants My Hat, reaching for the top ten on the International Folk Radio Charts.

The show will also feature the wonderful vocals of Amy Fradon, joyous Eric Parker on drums; psychedelic inventor and blues Magoos founder Mike Esposito on bass, and featuring the great Don Davis on horns of all description.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the show.

When: Friday, November 25, Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show.

Where: The Colony, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock

More info: colonywoodstock.com or call 845-679-7625

— Brian’s pick

Last day to fertilize your lawn. Did you know it is against the law to fertilize your lawn between December 1 to April 1? DEC advises choosing a lawn fertilizer with no phosphorous. Lawn fertilizer can have unnecessary phosphorous that runs into waterbodies that can cause algae overgrowth, with serious impacts to the environment and public health.

When: Up until November 30

Where: New York State

— Geddy’s pick