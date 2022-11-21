At approximately 1:15 AM on Nov. 20, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported witnessing a vehicle collide with the Wallkill Central School District administration building. The vehicle was then seen fleeing the scene.

When the deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver ignored the police and continued driving into town. After traveling a short distance, the vehicle “crashed into a telephone pole near the intersection of Bona Ventura Avenue and Lavoletta Street.”

Police identified the driver as Jason D. Hepper, 33, of Walden. Hepper was found to have sustained unspecified injuries in the crash, serious enough to require being transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown to receive treatment.

Though no charges were reported to be filed, police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Wallkill Fire Department, Wallkill Ambulance and Mobile Life Support Services.