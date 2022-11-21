Last weekend’s Hudson Valley Hullabaloo Holiday Market was a shopper’s delight at the Andy Murphy Neighborhood Center in Kingston. It is billed as a design-focused, hip-and-happening, family-friendly event whose mission is to introduce local artists, craftspeople and designers to a community experiencing a renaissance as a center for the arts. Its aim is to offer shoppers the opportunity to purchase unique, high-quality, locally made items in a relaxed, party-like setting. Along with the designers and craftspeople, there were photo booths, hand drawn portraits, live music and food/snacks.