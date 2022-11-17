“Holiday Salon: A Group Show” is on display through January 2023 at the Mark Gruber Gallery. This exhibit, featuring over 20 artists and artisans, brings a wide variety of media and styles, from landscapes in oils to fruits and florals in pastels, river scenes in watercolors and a myriad of subjects and styles in between.

The essence of local landscapes and still lifes is captured by such regional talents as Paul Abrams, Jane Bloodgood-Abrams, Sue Barrasi, James Coe, Kevin Cook, James Cramer, Gail Fedigan, Linda Puiatti, Robert Trondsen and Marlene Wiedenbaum, to name but a few. Landscape photographs by nationally celebrated Hardie Truesdale highlight our favorite regional places. Don’t miss Staats Fasoldt’s fluid and airy watercolors of local vistas. New to the gallery: exquisite pastels by Cathy Copeland and contemporary oils by Moore Wright.

The Mark Gruber Gallery carries an array of artisan crafts as well, including Leonie Lacouette’s whimsical clocks and Kaete Brittan Shaw’s one-of-a-kind curvaceous vases, among others. Expert framing is also available in time for the holidays.

The Gallery is located in the New Paltz Plaza. Open hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays and Mondays by appointment. For more information, contact Gruber at (845) 255-1241 or visit markgrubergallery.com.