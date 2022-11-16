Bearsville Center owner Lizzie Vann gave a tease of what’s coming with her newest venture, Cafe Espresso, soon to open in a corner of the original location.

“Our idea is that we revive this as a cafe in the middle of town, we talk about the history of the town. And we try and bring live folk music back into town, we are going to be doing a little bit of that outside,” said Vann. “But we obviously were very conscious of noise and music and neighbors and things like that.”

Woodstock natives may remember the Cafe Espresso, a popular hangout for musicians including Bob Dylan, John Sebastian and Happy Traum among others, through the early 1960’s.

The 59 Tinker Street location was later revived as Tinker Street Cafe through the mid to late 1990s, with the Center for Photography at Woodstock occupying the upper floors.

“Ultimately, we’re going to open up the space upstairs, we hope as a space where there can be music, but we have to do some work on the building before we get to that. And so that’s not a given,” Vann said.

Initially, a small space in the left corner will open as Cafe Espresso, with bar and about 10 seats inside and another 10 seats on the patio.

The upstairs space is pending more renovation to comply with building codes.

Vann hopes to open the space by Thanksgiving but that date, like many things in town, is fluid.

More to come soon.