BSA Cub Scout Pack 272 and Scout Troop 172 of New Paltz worked in conjunction with RYCOR to participate in the annual Scouting for Food Drive this year throughout the town and village of New Paltz on Saturday, November 12. The boys, girls, scout leaders, family members and employees of RYCOR HVAC worked cooperatively to collect and contribute more than 2,100 food items. Donations were collected and received from the New Paltz community in addition to a large donation of food from RYCOR.

The food donations were sorted and delivered to the St. Joseph’s Church food pantry and the Family of New Paltz food pantry.

ShopRite and Viking Packaging donated bags and boxes. The food drive will benefit many of those in need throughout our local community. Members of Scout Troop 172 and Cub Pack 272 of New Paltz and the food pantry recipients thank the New Paltz community for their overwhelming generosity.