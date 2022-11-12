Woodstock’s American Legion Post 1026 held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 11 at the War Memorial at Woodstock Cemetery on Rock City Road. The old church bell in the kiosk at the Community Center tolled 11 times at the 11th hour of the 11th Day of the 11th month, to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the end of the World War I, The War to End All Wars.

Speeches and prayers were given as local veterans honored those who have served and those who have passed on in service to the USA.