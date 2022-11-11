The Poné Ensemble for New Music will present its fall concert on November 13 at 3 p.m. at the Old Dutch Church at 272 Wall Street in Kingston. The program will feature Sextuor (Sextet) by French Les Six composer Francis Poulenc (1899-1963). The work caused a stir when premiered in 1933, earning praise from liberal critics and scorn from traditionalists.

The Poné Ensemble for New Music will premiere a Duet for Violin and Viola by Stanley Walden, known for his work on the avant-garde theatrical review Oh! Calcutta! Other works will include Acadia for Oboe, Viola and Piano by the Ensemble’s own Shirley Hoffman Warren; Fanmi Imèn for Flute and Piano (2018) by African American flutist/composer Valerie Coleman; Duet for Flute and Viola by Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006); and The Water Sprites for Flute, Voice and Piano by American composer Amy Beach (1867-1944).

Admission is free. The suggested donation is $20. For additional information, visit www.poneensemble.org.