The Ulster County Executive’s Office last week announced the appointment of Brian MacGregor as the county’s new insurance officer. MacGregor is a longtime Ulster County resident with 26 years of insurance industry experience.

But what exactly is it that an insurance officer does? MacGregor spoke to Hudson Valley One this week about the importance of the work with Ulster County.

“The insurance officer’s role is securing property/casualty coverage for the many exposures the county has,” MacGregor said. “The insurance office also reviews and confirms proper insurance limits and coverages in all contracts the county has with vendors.”

The insurance officer is also the administrator of the county’s self-insurance plan, which provides for workers compensation and disability coverage for all the employees of Ulster County, as well as many municipal employees, volunteer fire departments, and Ulster County Community College.

“This is a self-funded plan, in that each member contributes premiums in proportion to the number of employees, size of payroll, and other factors,” MacGregor said. “The claims for medical and wage replacement from injuries on the job are paid by the premiums collected and the reserve fund that has accumulated. Injuries for medical costs outside of the workplace are covered by the disability portion of the plan. The self-insurance plan for Ulster County adheres to the rules of the New York State Workers CompensationBoard.”

MacGregor’s prior experience in the insurance industry aligns with his duties as the county’s insurance officer.

“I have been employed by independent agencies over the course of my career specializing in commercial risks including many municipalities and social service entities,” he said. “I will use my experience and the relationships I have developed in the insurance industry to help serve the county.”

He’s also adapted as the industry has changed and brings that experience into the county position. He’s lived in Ulster County for over four decades, with 26 years of local professional experience.

“As a certified insurance counselor (CIC) for 16 years, I have continued my education on all aspects of insurance in this ever-changing market of risk,” MacGregor said. “I am familiar with and have many long relationships with independent insurance agencies in Ulster County as well as the insurance companies that serve the municipality sector.”

In announcing MacGregor’s appointment, Acting Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras described him as well-rounded and experienced.

“Brian MacGregor is a seasoned insurance industry professional, and has held the designation of certified insurance counselor for the past 16 years.” said Contreras in an October 24 press release. “He will be an asset to County government, and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

MacGregor grew up in Port Chester, New York, graduating from high school there before studying social sciences at the Ohio State University.

“I moved to Ulster County in 1980 and have made this my home,” said MacGregor, who enjoys the great outdoors. “Outside of work I enjoy playing golf, fishing in our beautiful lakes and streams, hiking and cycling on our rail trails.”