Mayor Steven T. Noble and the Kingston Veterans’ Association wish to inform the public that, due to the dedication of a refurbished cannon that will be placed on the American Legion lawn, this year’s Veterans’ Day ceremony will be held at the American Legion Post 150 at 18 West O’Reilly Street in Kingston.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall.

For further information, contact Kingston Veterans’ Association chair Bill Forte at (845) 399-0414.