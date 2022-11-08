Teach a man to fish. Free fishing day. Selected to coincide with Veterans Day, it’s a nice way to pay tribute to America’s veterans. Get outdoors, pay tribute to a veteran and enjoy New York State’s great fisheries. Head to your favorite local fishing hole to cast a line. A list of suggested places is available at the link below.

Where: 7500 lakes and ponds throughout the New York State

When: Friday, November 11

More info: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7749.html

— Genia’s pick

“About Love” – A benefit cabaret concert. Featuring professional stage performer/baritone vocalist John North, accomplished keyboardist Colin Rose, and acclaimed bassist Cary Brown. Artistically crafted and conceived by John North, this delightfully NEW and fun-filled cabaret is a homage to love and showcases some of the best classic Broadway show tunes, ballads, standards and pop songs.

When: Saturday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

Where: Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center, VBI Theatre, 12 Vassar Street, Poughkeepsie

More info and to buy tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/about-love-a-benefit-cabaret-concert-tickets-349792608107

— Pam’s pick

Get the holidays started! Festival of Trees. Season of Joy. Includes cookies and cocoa with Santa (reservations required). Opening night gala. Auction and raffle tables. Live music all weekend. This is a benefit event put on by the Fortnightly Club of Catskill.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 11, 12 and 13.

Where: Anthony’s Banquet Hall, 746 Route 23B, Leeds.

More info and schedule of events: https://www.greatnortherncatskills.com/events/festival-trees

— Joe’s pick

Schmatta talk: Italian and Jewish stories of sewing in Kingston. In the 1920s, more people in Kingston worked in sewing industries than in any other job — and many of those employed were Italian and Jewish immigrants and their descendants. Join us to explore and celebrate the Italian and Jewish stories of sewing in Kingston. Enjoy an excerpt of the documentary Schmatta: Rags to Riches to Rags, which explores the rise and fall of NYC’s garment industry, and hear from Italian and Jewish Kingston residents whose family stories shine light on the business of sewing in our city. This event is free, but reservations are required.

When: Monday, November 14, 5- 6:30 p.m.

Where: Reher Center, 101 Broadway, Kingston

More info: https://www.rehercenter.org/

— Jenny’s pick

Community weekend continues at the Emerson. Open mic returns with Scott Kent. Tobe Carey and Mark Loete film and discussion. New York Times best-selling author Holly George-Warren co-hosted by Golden Notebook. Elen Kalish, director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, discussion and meet and greet with live birds of prey (donations accepted for Ravensbeard). Events are complimentary unless noted.

When: Thursday-Sunday, November 10-13.

Where: Emerson Resort, 5340 NY-28, Mt. Tremper

More info RSVP or register: www.emersonresort.com

— Lynn’s pick

PAW opens Hopey Changey Thing. Celebrating its 59th season with the regional premiere of That Hopey Changey Thing, by Rhinebeck playwright, Richard Nelson. The play’s title is a quotation from Sarah Palin and the play is the first in a series about the Apple family of Rhinebeck. As polls close on mid-term election night 2010, the Apple family reflects on the state of their family and discusses memory, manners and politics. Directed by Ellen Honig, the cast includes Doug Koop as the family patriarch, Joe Bongiorno, Gabriela Bonomo; Maria Elena Maurin and Sharon Penz as his nephew and nieces; and Chris Luongo as a visitor to the family dinner.

When: Thursday, November 10 and Fridays and Saturdays, November 11 through November 27 at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

Where: the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock.

More info and tickets at: performingartsofwoodstock.org

— Brian’s pick

Dance to the beat of drums. POOK the Percussion Orchestra of Kingston 25th anniversary performance and fundraiser. Also performing will be the Drumsong Women’s Drum and Percussion Orchestra directed by Ubaka Hill. Fundraiser will help POOK buy new drums and percussion instruments and youth outreach efforts. POOK is a program of the Peaceful Guardians Project, a not for profit organization. Bring a Drum/Percussion for Community Drum Circle to end the evening of celebration.

When: Saturday, November 12, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall Street, Kingston

— Zac’s pick

Mangia and more. Italian Christmas in the Village. Lots of Italian music, Italian food, wine and desserts. Vendors. Toys for Tots drop off. Silent auction to benefit St. Jude’s.

When: Saturday, November 12 2-8 p.m. Sunday, November 13 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Saugerties Senior Center, 207 Market Street, Saugerties

— Lynn’s pick

Can’t stop laughing. Eddie Pepitone + JT Habersaat. Stand-up comedy. Eddie is a force of nature on stage, switching between social rage and self-doubt. His shows are an energetic combo of calm and chaos, blue-collar angst and sardonic enlightenment. JT Habersaat has headlined the Altercation Punk Comedy Tour for well over a decade. Recently named one of the Interrobang’s ‘Next Big Thing Comics’, JT’s latest one-hour special for 800 Pound Gorilla Records/Warner Music Group ‘Swamp Beast’ hit #1 on the comedy charts upon its 2022 debut.

When: Sunday, November 13 doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Where: The Colony, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock

More info: https://www.colonywoodstock.com/upcoming_events

— Diane’s pick

Rejuvenate and mingle! Medispa event. Champagne, small bites and demos. Prizes and more.

When: Thursday, November 10 at 5 p.m.

Where: Xthetic MD, 130 North Front Street, Suite 8, Kingston

More info: www.XtheticMD.com

— Angela’s pick