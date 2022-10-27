The minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester is set to rise by a dollar an hour on December 31, from $13.20 to $14.20. The action follows a statutorily required economic analysis conducted by the state which found evidence of pressure for wages to rise during a continued pandemic-driven labor shortage.

The order is subject to public comment before it takes effect.

The minimum wage for home-care aides has also been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and to $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State.