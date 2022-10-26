Concerned residents once again asked for Woodstock Town Board support in stopping Terramor, a proposed 75-site high-end camping project in West Saugerties, near the Woodstock town line.

Richard Buck of Woodstock, who is also member of Residents Against Terramor, warned the Town Board at its October 18 meeting about the potential for an influx of vehicles over an eight-month period in an area where the accident rate is already high.

“There’s a potential for 25,000 cars that are gong be coming between May and November. That’s going to impact all the intersections between Shultis Corners, which has an accident rate of five times the New York average,” Buck said. “Overlook Mountain is going to be right up the street. That’s going to affect Glasco. It’s going to affect Meads Mountain Road. Plochmann (Lane) is what everybody loves to walk down, walk their dogs, ride their bikes, whatever. Plochmann is going to be a major alternative route, especially among locals, and that’s just going to ruin that neighborhood.

“I know that that Woodstock is reluctant to get involved, because it’s a ‘Saugerties problem.’ This is not a Saugerties problem. This is a Woodstock problem. And I really appreciate all the support that the board can give us in our efforts against to stop this. It just not does not belong here.”

Residents Against Terramor representative Paul Thurman warned of the Terramor resort company’s motives and their plans for the glamping destination. “Carpetbaggers have invaded our community. They don’t give a squat about us…They’re going to destroy 75 acres.”

Council member Laura Ricci said she has spoken to Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello and people at the county level about the Terramor proposal and has received constant updates. “The people at the county level, they really have directed for people who want to fight it, to fight it through the SEQRA process.”

The State Environmental Quality Review Act outlines a process by which an environmental assessment must be made for a project of this scale.

Council member Bennet Ratcliff said he supports the town being listed as an interested party in the SEQRA process.

“I urge the town board members concerned about wetlands destruction and pollution and the potential for damage to our environment to join me in requesting that the town of Woodstock be listed as an interested party in the Terramor SEQRA process,” Ratcliff said.