A Hudson man was crushed and killed Monday when a dumpster fell on him while it was being lowered from a truck, according to witnesses. After Greenport Rescue Squad and all available Hudson police responded to render life-saving aid, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the man, whose name has not been released, was an employee of the disposal company. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was informed of the incident. The fatal accident occurred on the 200 block of Long Alley in Hudson.