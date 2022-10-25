SAY BOO! Halloween in Woodstock. Photographer/artist Dion Ogust will be setting up to take Halloween portraits to benefit the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce and the Woodstock School of Art. This event is a long-held tradition in a new location. Please come by and help support these two non-profits and get a terrific portrait to remember one of Woodstock’s favorite holidays.

Where: Woodstock Chamber of Commerce booth on 10 Rock City Road, Woodstock

When: Monday, October 31, 3-6 p.m.

— Genia’s pick

Have a ball. Monster Ball & Parade. Presented by MyKingstonKids. Featuring DJ Frankie Bones. Magic show, carnival games, outdoor battle arena, touch a truck, Bee Bee the Clown, Face painting. Performances by CCE, Katani, Qasim and more.

Where: Line up for parade starts at Kingston Plaza. Festival is at the YMCA parking lot, 507 Broadway, Kingston When: Saturday, October 29 parade line-up at 1 p.m. for 2-3 p.m. parade. Festival is from 3-8 p.m.

More info: www.mykingstonkids.com

— Elizabeth’s pick

Predict the future. Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter Psychic Fair. Walk-in appointments are available with several tarot card readers, astrologers, Reiki practitioners and other gifted and talented participants. There will be vendors, a food truck, raffles and fun, free activities like bobbing for tennis balls for dogs and pumpkin decorating for humans. This is a dog friendly event.

Where: Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter, 1765 NYS Route 212, Saugerties

When: Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m.-3p.m.

More info: Visit the Facebook event for more details. Call the shelter at (845) 679-0339 to pre-book an appointment with Medium Bobby Brust or Animal Communicator Liz Wassell. www.Saugertiesanimalshelter.com

— Diane’s pick

Woodstock Halloween. With a costume parade, prizes for best homemade costumes, free candy from participating merchants and the streets filled with costumed locals, Woodstock Halloween invites people of all ages to gather in the streets of the village to celebrate this ghoulish, interactive and joyful holiday. Costume contest and prizes immediately after. Special guests this year include Rock Academy drumline leading the costume parade, Rosendale Improvement Association Brass Band and Social Club, and Center for Creative Education’s Energy Dancers leading a flash mob to Michael Jackson’s Thriller. There will be an after party at the Bearsville Center beginning at 7 p.m. with Halloween treats like candied apples and hot chocolate, a woodland walk with paper lanterns in the trees, a cash bar and a bonfire with s’mores.

Where: Village of Woodstock When: Monday, October 31. Main Street closes to cars at 5 p.m. Parade begins at 5:15 p.m.

More info: https://thesecretcity.org/blog/ To volunteer email: manager@thesecretcity.org.

— Dion’s pick

As You Like It by William Shakespeare. Directed by Isabel Smith-Bernstein. His pastoral comedic play As You Like It contains tumultuous romance, disguise and mistaken identity. Rosalind and her cousin escape into the forest and find Orlando, Rosalind’s love. Disguised as a boy shepherd, Rosalind has Orlando woo her under the guise of “curing” him of his love for Rosalind. Rosalind reveals she is a girl and marries Orlando during a group wedding at the end of the play.

Where: SUNY New Paltz McKenna Theater, New Paltz When: Friday & Saturday, October 28 and 29 at 8 p.m., Sunday, October 30 at 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday & Saturday, November 3, 4 & 5 at 8 p.m., Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m.

More info: https://www.newpaltz.edu/fpa/theatre/productions/mainstage/

— Fran’s pick

Pumpkin pairing. Wine and pumpkin painting at Whitecliff Vineyards. A fun event for the whole family! Fall-themed wine pairing, with pumpkins for the kids or adults (!) to paint. This will be at both of tasting rooms and will feature local pumpkins!

Where: Whitecliff Vineyards, 331 McKinstry Road, Gardiner and 4150 State Route 23, Hudson

When: Saturday, October 29, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Gardiner) 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (Hudson)

More info: (845)255-4613 or tristan@whitecliffwine.com

— Pam’s pick

Dress it up! Halloween Party with DJ Juan & DJ Back Pain. Dance the night away. Costume contests and prizes. Categories include: best costume, most original costume, best group costume.

Where: Tinker Street Tavern, 297 Tinker Street, Woodstock When: Saturday, October 29 at 9 p.m.

More info: www.tinkerstreettavern.com

— Lynn’s pick

Local energy. The Bobby Lees. Known for the bouncing-off-the-walls energy of their frenetic live show, The Bobby Lees are loud, fast and in your face. The Ipecac recording artists have built a following off genre-blending punk tunes, rarely longer than three minutes, spanning punkabillity to hardcore. As far as local rock bands go, these Woodstock natives are one of the hottest bands this area has produced in recent years. Expect a lively hometown crowd.

Where: The Colony, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock

When: Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m.

More info: www.colonywoodstock.com

— Zac’s pick

Haunted history. Halloween craft fair and scavenger hunt. Spooky crafts, treats, riddles, scavenger hunt. Pre-registration is required. $10 admission for all children. Adult guardians are free of charge. Ticket price includes a festive treat and a bag of Halloween goodies.

Where: Historic Huguenot Street, 81 Huguenot Street, New Paltz

When: Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m. — Sunday, October 30, 4 p.m.

More info: https://www.huguenotstreet.org/calendar-of-events/2022/29/10/halloween-craft-fair

— Susan’s pick

New Paltz Halloween parade. All the amazing people, costumes, goblins and ghouls of past years only this year it ends on Huguenot Street. Huguenot Street is now the Halloween spot in town, because there’s trick-or-treating before, and the Night of 100 Pumpkins display afterwards — relocated from The Bakery on North Front Street after decades! Hundreds of carved pumpkins will be judged in various categories including Period Piece Pumpkins to celebrate the new location on Historic Huguenot Street.

Where: Parade begins at Main Street and Manheim Boulevard and ends on Huguenot Street

When: Monday, October 31, 6 p.m. If you are entering a pumpkin into the contest, please bring your pumpkin on October 30 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Terence’s pick