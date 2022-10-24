The Kingston High School Tiger Band hosted the Fall Fanfare 2022 Marching Band Competition on Sunday, October 23 at Dietz Stadium in Kingston. Seven high school bands from around the state participated, including: Nyack, East Ramapo, Midland Park, Mohonasen, Baldwinsville, Arlington and Kingston. The Tigers presented “Americana” under the direction of band directors Stephen Garner and Jeffrey Giebelhaus and received 87.75 points in Large School 2. The senior choir performed under director Larry Lohman and band seniors and their families were recognized. Next week the final competition will be held in Syracuse with all schools playing.