The annual Fallnicia Fun Day and Scarecrow Contest is to be held on Saturday, October 22, from 11a.m. to 4p.m. Part of Church Street will close to accommodate the event, with Phoenicia Playhouse serving as the hub. At least a dozen different activities are planned for Saturday including the scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will challenge the sleuths in town, and that just scratches the surface of what will be happening.

Catskill Outfitters will present a Fly Fishing Demo. Valero will hand out coco and candy. Emergency vehicles will be on-site offering interactive opportunities for children. There will be kids’ crafts, pumpkin painting, and face painting. Live music on the porch of the playhouse is to be provided by The Rock Academy Show Band and The Esopus Quartet. Mary’s Cookin’ Again will vend barbecue. Ovi will host a scary story time inside the playhouse, where there will also be a bake “sale” by donation. Bring cash to help some community organizations raise money for worthy causes.

To participate in the scarecrow contest, there will be 20 stations set up along Main Street, each with a cross stake and head. Check in on the morning of October 22 at the Rotary tent on Main Street in front of Catskill Outfitters to collect an assigned station. Decorating starts at 11a.m. Clothing and decorating items will be available at the Rotary tent. Participants may pre-fabricate part of their scarecrow and bring it with them. The four categories for judging will be the funniest, scariest, most fashionable, and most original/creative scarecrow. Five local judges will select the winners, to be announced via email Monday evening. Each category winner will receive $250 (per group). The scarecrows will remain in place through Halloween.

For those with more time than it takes to decorate a scarecrow and a surfeit of curiosity, you should enjoy the scavenger hunt. A map of Phoenicia will indicate participating businesses that have placed a mini scarecrow somewhere on their property. The scavengers must visit a business, locate the mini scarecrow, take a photo of it, post it on Facebook, and tag the business in the post. The first to find all of the mini scarecrows wins. As with the scarecrow decorating contest, there are a few generous prizes for the winners.