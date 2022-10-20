Flying Cat Music will present multiple award-winning singer-songwriter Crys Matthews in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Phoenicia.

Crys Matthews began performing in 2010, but the music world really began to take note of her when she won the 2017 New Song Music and Performance Competition grand prize, which included an appearance at Lincoln Center. Performances followed at other renowned festivals and venues, including the Sundance Film Festival, the Kerrville Folk Festival, and the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center. This May her song “Changemakers” garnered song-of-the-year honors at the 2022 International Folk Music Awards. She “blends Americana, folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass, and funk into a bold, complex weave steeped in traditional melodies and punctuated by honest, original lyrics.”

The doors open at 7:00 PM, with music at 7:30. Proof of Covid vaccination and mask are required in order to attend.

Advance tickets for $18 are available until 3 p.m. the day of the show at: https://flyingcatmusic.org/event/4668547/598536914/crys-matthews or pay $20 (cash only) at the door.

For more information on the 2022 Flying Cat Music season, see: https://flyingcatmusic.org/all-shows.