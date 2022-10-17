Under Saturday’s beautiful blue skies, the Kingston Land Trust (KLT) officially opened its community-stewarded Forest Sanctuary located just off the Kingston Green Line/Kingston Point Rail Trail. The celebration included music, pumpkin carving, face painting, fruit tree and native shrubs plantings, food and fun.

KLT is a nonprofit organization incorporated in 2008 for the purpose of protecting environmentally and socially significant land for the common good. In addition to the traditional land conservation, it also works to address inequities by making land accessible to the community.