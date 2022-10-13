On Oct. 12, 2022, Kingston police issued a bulletin seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old female who has gone missing.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Geyly Senayda May Asig, who is between 4’9″ and 4’11” at approximately 125 lbs. According to the police department, “She may be staying with relatives in the Kingston area or could possibly be on her way to the state of Florida.”

If you have seen her or have any information regarding this missing person’s location, police urge you to call Detective Baney at (845) 331-1671, or email Tbaney@kingston-ny.gov.