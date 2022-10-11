Mambo the night away. Mambo Harvest Dance Party Celebrating Hudson Valley Farmers. Featuring Tito Puente Jr. and the Latin Jazz Express & the Dojo Dancers at the Hudson House Distillery, 1835 Route 9W, West Park on Friday, October 14 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dance lesson 6 to 7 p.m., Latin Jazz Express 7 to 8 p.m., Tito Puente Jr. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Fundraiser for the Robert Burns Scholarship Fund supporting scholarships for Hudson Valley students interested in studying the Distillery sciences. For more information, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mambo-harvest-dance-party-wtito-puente-jr-the-latin-jazz-ensemble-tickets-403617519867.

— Elizabeth’s pick

I’m in a pickle. Rosendale’s 25th annual Pickle Festival at the Rosendale Recreation Center, 1055 Route 32, Rosendale on Sunday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everything pickle related. Up to 1,000 people visit the Pickle Festival every year with up to 100 vendors who sell pickles, groceries, hot food, baked goods, crafts and much more. To find out where to park and other details about the pickle festival go to: https://rosendalepicklefestival.org/.

— Genia’s pick

Time to block party. Highland Block Party. Vineyard Avenue from Milton to Main, Highland. On Saturday, October 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. Live music, food, prizes, apple pie tasting contest. Visit local restaurants with international flair, art, galleries and shops in the Hamlet of Highland. To register your pie, email dolly@hellodollyrealestate.com.

— Angela’s pick

Give a little of yourself. New Paltz Elks Lodge Rotary Blood Drive, 290 State Route 32S, New Paltz on Saturday, October 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by New Paltz and Southern Ulster Rotary Club. For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/431287335740986.

— Abigail’s pick

Jeff Beck: Live in concert at UPAC, 601 Broadway, Kingston on Thursday, October 13, 7:30 p.m. Beck has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Once with The Yardbirds in 1992 and once as a solo artist in 2009. He has won numerous Grammy Awards, including two at the 2011 Grammy Award Celebration when he won Best Rock Instrumental Performance for “Hammerhead” and Best Pop Instrumental performance for “Nessun Dorma,” both from his last studio album, Emotion & Commotion. Go to: www.bardavon.org.

— Zac’s pick

Good cause alert. Plutarch for Refugees Benefit Harvest Festival at 10 Horse Art Center, 67 Black Creek Road, Highland. Saturday, October 15,from noon to 4 p.m. Pumpkin decorating, scavenger hunt, live music, pony rides, lawn games, authentic Afghan food, bake sale and ice cream, pop-ups with Robert Sabuda, raffles, silent art auction and more! Fun for all. All proceeds go to resetting an Afghan refugee family into our community.

— Pam’s pick

Fall colors. Catskill Mountain Railroad Fall Foliage Adventure. All trains depart from Westbrook Station at Kingston Plaza, 55 Kingston Plaza Road, Kingston. October 14, 15 and 16 as well as later dates. Various departing times throughout the day. Take a spectacular journey along the former Ulster and Delaware Railroad corridor and see the natural beauty of the Catskills from Ulster County’s only scenic train. Travel through the Hurley Flats and return. Fall rides are about eight miles round trip and last about an hour and 15 minutes. For more information go to: https://catskillmountainrailroad.com/event/catskill-fall-flyer-pumpkin-express/.

— Lynn’s pick

A walk to remember. Walk to End Alzheimers. Village of Saugerties on October 15 at 2 p.m. Join the Saugerties Team Be Fit Studio and raise money and awareness to end Alzheimers. For more information go to: https://befitstudio.club/.

— Angela’s pick

Feeling sheepish? 2022 New York Sheep & Wool Festival at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck on Saturday, October 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 16, 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Hundreds of sheep, llamas and alpacas, petting zoo, fiber artists and crafts, children’s activities, wine and cheese, specialty foods, cooking demos and much more. Rain or shine. Info and tickets at www.dutchessfair.com.

— Jenny’s pick

Tea time. Tea Party in honor of Queen Elizabeth at the Cahill School parking lot, 115 Main Street, Saugerties. Saturday, October 15, 12 noon. Enjoy afternoon tea and refreshments English-style. Tea makers, bakers and chefs will be providing a combination of savory and sweet products for your enjoyment in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

— Diane’s pick