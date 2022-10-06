Multiple charges have been filed against Saugerties resident Darell I. Grosvenor, 29, after police responded to a report of a “male/female physical dispute” at 38 Glasco Turnpike at 7:55pm on Wed, Oct. 5.

The alleged victim told police that a verbal argument turned violent when Grosvenor “became angry and physically aggressive.” She described being pushed down on a bed and straddled while being punched in the head several times with a closed fist, causing pain and abrasions. Diaz Ambulance paramedics responded based on the reported injuries.

This is not Grosvenor’s first run-in with the law. He was charged in connection with the stabbing of two teenagers in Midtown Kingston nine years ago. In 2016, he was arrested again, this time related to charges of identity fraud.

Grosvenor was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court after being issued a “Full Stay Away Order of Protection” related to the victim. His charges include Assault in the 3rd Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree, Endangering Welfare of Child (two counts), and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree. He was released and is scheduled to return to court on October 12, 2022.