After an investigation on Sat., Oct. 1st in response to a report of a “car versus pedestrian accident”, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported that a male, 24, of Esopus had “attempted to cross Route 9W by running into the roadway while traffic was moving.”

According to police, the man ran directly into the roadway as cars were moving in both directions. He was subsequently hit by a northbound Honda Accord driven by a 73 year-old woman from Coxsackie. He was transported to Kingston Hospital by Mobile Life with a broken leg.

The driver was issued no tickets as police say she had a green light and was moving in traffic. The investigation remains open, however, for the male who “faces potential violations” for “failure to yield the right of way to all vehicles upon the roadway.”

Other agencies assisting in the incident response were Town of Ulster Police, New York State Police and Ulster Hose Fire Department.