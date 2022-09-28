For its Fall 2022 “living history” presentation, Theatre on the Road and the Old Dutch Church in Kingston will offer a new living history tour, “A City Awakens.” Tours will be conducted on Saturdays in October at 7 p.m. in the Old Dutch Church Cemetery, located at 272 Wall Street in Kingston.

Theatre on the Road producer Frank Marquette offers, “A City Awakens is a timely theme, considering the current growth in the Kingston area. We will be giving our guests an opportunity to step across three centuries where they’ll meet six characters who put Kingston on the map.”

During the one-hour tour, guests will meet George Clinton, a Revolutionary War hero who became the first governor of New York. Visitors will also meet American abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth. John Jay, the first Supreme Court Justice, will make an appearance, along with James Lindsley, the first mayor of Kingston. Matthewis Persen, a local tavern-owner during the time of Revolution, will talk about the history of his infamous house; and Mama Nuchwe, a member of the Esopus tribe, will tell you what life was like in the area before the Dutch arrived in 1658.

Admission costs $15 per adult, $10 for students and seniors; children 12 and under get in free. Tickets must be purchased by visiting www.livinghistoryny.com. For additional information, call (845) 475-7973.