The specifics of the application for downtown revitalization funding to benefit New Paltz and Ellenville are starting to emerge, as village officials are working the streets to drum up support. In the broadest sense, the application seeks the $10 million regional state funding prize to complete the restoration of a carriage-road network connecting the two villages, and to support similar challenges in each. Locally, the money would be used for the restoration of the Ann Oliver house into a black history center, revamp the old Plattekill Avenue firehouse into a space for youth programming, childcare, and rental space for a software company that brings the promise of higher-paying jobs that might even go to current village residents if they happen to qualify, and to help relocate an auto mechanic into the former Stewart’s to open the way for more development of the North Chestnut corridor.

Letters of support are actively being sought from anyone and everyone in the village.