After a five-year hiatus, the Unframed Artists’ Gallery on Huguenot Street in New Paltz reopens its doors to the female mystique with a group show titled “Celebrating Divine Feminine.” The opening reception, where you can meet the artists, takes place on Friday, September 23 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Unframed Artists’ Gallery, located at 173 Huguenot Street in New Paltz. The exhibit runs till October 2.

The show features two New Paltz women: Amy Cohen, who delivers breezy and sensual abstract paintings, and Michele Riddell, whose multimedia, Expressionist work always delights. “Women locally and around the globe are finally coming into our own again, after millennia of suppression,” said Riddell. “This exhibit summons up the love, the power, joy and strength in palpable forms and concentrates this energy for us to imbibe into our spirits.”

They are joined in the exhibition by Jane Lehman, also of New Paltz, whose graceful and delicate collages are forever a source of wonder, and by Rhinecliff’s Paul Warren (a/k/a Sandiford) who adds his fantastical touch to the scenery.

Other wild women in the group show include New Paltz’s Amal Maseer, whose Desert Warrior Woman depicts fierce strength, Ayla Daley of Highland’s Green Tara depicts the Indian goddess, and Meadow of Gardiner’s impish Erotic by Nature series is at once alluring and sensual.

Like all previous openings the evening will not be without unexpected adventures. Expect to be enchanted by Iraqi belly-dancer Abeer and, to delve deep into your divinity (feminine or otherwise), join Sama Phelan in a closing Shakti Mantra and Movement practice.