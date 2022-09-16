Join Overlook Mountain Center (OMC) guides to visit Huckleberry Point atop the Wall of the Manitou above Devil’s Kitchen on Sunday, September 18 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Pass through a large cairn field with a short east/west wall which points to the Equinox sunset, an alignment guides hope to witness and document, if weather and time permits.

Moderate difficulty hike requiring proper footwear, food, water and proper clothing for the forecast.

Meet at 3 p.m. at the Huckleberry Point Trailhead DEC parking lot off Platte Clove Road (h).

Indicate ‘going’ on Facebook or call 845-417-8384 to register or for additional information.