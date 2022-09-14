Two incumbent trustees are running unopposed for re-election to the Woodstock Library Board of Trustees in the October 6 election, that will also ask voters whether they approve of the library’s budget for the coming year.

Incumbents Caroline Jerome and Barry Miller will each run for five-year terms.

Jerome has been on the board since 2017. She owns a design and branding firm and lives on Ohayo Mountain Road with her husband and daughter.

Miller, the longest-serving trustee, has been on the board for 21 years and is currently vice president. Miller has coordinated Live at the Library concerts and produces a monthly video about the library featuring interviews with readers, writers, staff and musicians.

More information about the candidates will be in a later edition.

The budget

Voters will decide on a $689,830.89 budget for 2023 that includes a 1.98 percent tax increase and 0.73 percent increase in spending. The budget includes five percent pay raises for staff in a continuing effort to bring wages in line with the cost of living. What’s not included in the proposal is funding for legal fees to defend against a lawsuit from a group trying to stop the library’s move to 10 Dixon Avenue, the former Miller/Howard Investments headquarters. That is expected to come out of the 2022 operating budget. The library has spent nearly $16,000 in legal fees toward an estimated $25,000.

Voting will take place October 6 from noon to 9 p.m. in the library. Absentee ballots are available at the circulation desk.

Call for volunteers

The library is looking for some able-bodied folks handy with screwdrivers and other tools to disassemble furniture at 10 Dixon Avenue for storage. The chairs, tables and office fixtures will be moved into storage for future use while the building is remodeled to become the new library. Re-use of the furniture left behind by Miller/Howard will save the library tens of thousands in equipment costs.

Volunteers are needed September 23 and 24. Email Library Director Ivy Gocker, ivy@woodstock.org, to offer assistance.