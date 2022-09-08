Town of Saugerties Tax Collector/bookkeeper Julie Dunn has resigned after eight years on the job. Supervisor Fred Costello and Town Board members praised her for her work as tax collector and her willingness to go beyond the job description at a special board meeting on August 31.

Among other achievements, Dunn helped digitize the entire voucher system, a legacy program that will be helpful for many years to come. Councilwoman Leeanne Thornton added that Dunn had been very helpful in contract negotiations, providing accurate information about insurance costs, member benefits and other information.

The board then voted to appoint Dunn as a part-time clerk in the tax collector’s office a salary of $25 per hour. “The town is heading into collecting school taxes, and Julie has agreed to make herself available in case we run into a problem where her expertise would be helpful,” said supervisor Fred Costello, who expressed gratitude for her offer and said the board would try to work it out on its own, but is happy to have her expertise if needed.

The board voted for the motion, with an amendment to add the words “as needed” to the part-time appointment.

The board moved to executive session to interview four applicants for the position of Receiver of Taxes following the open meeting.