Governor Kathy Hochul announced late Sunday afternoon that after eight days of suppression efforts on the Napanoch Point wildland fire in Minnewaska State Park the fire is now contained.

When a fire is 100 percent contained, that does not mean it has been extinguished. It means that firefighters have it fully surrounded by a perimeter. It could still burn for weeks or months.

Once a fire is declared “controlled,” then it’s over.

The Napanoch Point fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve started Saturday, August 27 as a result of a suspected lightning strike and spread to approximately 142 acres within the park. The rain received overnight Tuesday helped to slow fire spread and allowed firefighters to construct control lines. By Thursday night, the fire was 40 percent contained, and by Friday night it was 75 percent contained.

The emphasis over the coming days will be to address the areas of heat to achieve full control. Rain arriving tonight is expected to assist the ongoing response actions, and smoke and heat may continue as fire control efforts advance.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve will reopen Wednesday, September 7. Some areas of the preserve will remain closed indefinitely while restorative work takes place to remediate impacts to parkland. The trails that remain closed include Smiley Carriage Road from Ellenville to Lake Awosting,High Point Carriage Road, and the Berry Picker and Mine Hole footpaths.

“Governor Hochul has been here with us now through an ice storm, power outages, tornado and wildfire, and that’s just been in the last year in Ulster County.” Ulster County executive Pat Ryan said. “While it has been concerning that we have had so many horrific natural disasters in the last year, I’m proud of how our community has consistently come together to help each other.”

All campfires and open burning are currently banned in the Mid-Hudson region state parks.

The Hudson Valley and Catskill regions remain at high fire danger risk. Outdoor fires have the potential to spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and difficult to control unless successfully contained while small.