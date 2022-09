The Town of Shandaken has extended the state of emergency burn ban enacted on Wednesday, August 24.

Due to the drought conditions and the town’s water supply, there is an increased risk of wildfires. The safety of the citizens and visitors of the town is of utmost concern, a release from the town government stated.

All outdoor burning of brush, bonfires, fire pits, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces, chimneys and cooking fires within the town is prohibited.