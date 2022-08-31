On Monday, August 29 at 7:31 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Smokers Choice in the Village of Saugerties. Arriving officers found the front glass door of the establishment had been smashed out. A search of the interior of the building found no one within. When management arrived, it was determined that cash had been stolen from the register.

An investigation conducted by Saugerties Police Detectives established that 51-year-old William Joseph Monarch of Kingston had allegedly committed the burglary. On Tuesday, August 30, Saugerties Police, with assistance from the New York State Police and Kingston Police Department, located Monarch in the City of Kingston. He was taken into custody and transported to the Saugerties Police Department for processing on the felony charges of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree. Monarch, a predicate felon, was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.