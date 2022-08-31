The Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair – a biannual summer staple since 1982 – will once again welcome hundreds of juried craftspeople to the Ulster County Fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend, September 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and September 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival is promoted by Quail Hollow Events and consistently voted a top contemporary craft fair nationwide by Sunshine Artist Magazine. It presents a carefully curated selection of exhibitors, with work in a wide variety of different media from fine art to jewelry, ceramics, photography, leather, metalwork, glass, woodwork, fiber art, gourmet artisanal foods, apothecary products and more.

Photographer and seasoned photographic safari guide Ted Schiffman is a featured artist this year. Schiffman, who has been exhibiting at the festival for decades, led a Kenyan safari this July, and will be presenting the wildlife images gleaned from the journey. Alongside his intimate wildlife portraits, Schiffman will be presenting his newest wildlife book, Jaws, Paws and Claws – his 17th publication. The book showcases Africa’s magnificent predators and carnivores, all captured by Schiffman on safari.

“Experiencing the vast cultural richness of Africa’s people, along with all the spectacular flora and fauna, contribute to a thrilling safari adventure,” said Schiffman. “All of the animals published in this book either use their claws or their teeth as essential hunting and defense weapons.” Find Schiffman in Tent B to shop his array of photographs and learn more about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – he is already planning the 2023 safari!

Visitors to the Fair will enjoy ongoing craft demonstrations, a dedicated entertainment tent showcasing live music, a children’s crafts tent, a variety of small-batch artisanal and prepared-on-site foods and local wine, beer and spirits.

The cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for children under 12. Visitors who buy their ticket online will have the option to return to the event an additional day during the holiday weekend. The Fairgrounds are located at 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit quailhollow.com.