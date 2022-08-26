Woodstock’s Alf Evers Award recipients, front row, L to R: Nancy Kantor, Hilary Sanders-McKenna, Judy, Dagirmanjian, Karen Walker, receive their plaques for their services at the August 20 Volunteers Day celebration. Each was honored for their decades of individual service to Woodstock as well as for their more than fifteen years as the Village Green Gardeners, who are now retiring.

Also, in the front row is Volunteers Day Board Member Sam Magarelli.

In the back row (Lto R): Committee Member Rennie Cantine; Majority Leader, Ulster County Legislature, Jonathan Heppner; State Senator Michelle Hinchey; Woodstock Supervisor Bill McKenna; and County Executive Pat Ryan.