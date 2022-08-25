In a show of cautious collaboration, New Paltz Town Board members agreed to condition approval of the siting of a well and other associated structures at the jointly-owned Moriello Park on maintaining the park aesthetic and town storage requirements. One of the wells is just a few feet away from the path between the community center and the pool, and village leaders want to protect it with a chain-link fence. Supervisor Neil Bettez believes that will be unsightly and would rather that the fence be much smaller and obscured by new plants; in the alternative, the path could be moved farther away from the well. Town Council member Alex Baer suggested that instead the well could be walled off in some way, and a mural could be painted on the structure, perhaps through the youth program. That idea met with agreement.

A pump house would also be needed, likely in the lot in front of the community center where there’s a town shed presently. That shed isn’t in very good condition, and the understanding is that the snowblowers and such stored there would be kept in the new structure instead. In reviewing the plans, Bettez found that while there’s enough space for that need, it would be important to specify in writing how much storage space is reserved for town purposes lest future leaders who weren’t in on those conversations presume that the answer is “none.”