It took less than eight hours after Ulster County executive and congressman-elect Pat Ryan was declared the winner in his race against Marc Molinaro for the maneuvering to be his successor began in earnest. Ulster County comptroller March Gallagher was the first to throw her hat in the ring, seeking to preempt the field by a show of strength, She released an impressive list of elected officials and Democratic party notables who have already declared their support for her.

“I congratulate Pat Ryan on his win in the special election,” said Gallagher. “I believe that I am the right candidate to build upon Pat’s good work here in Ulster, and lead us into the future, making Ulster County the very best place to live, go to school, work, raise a family, and retire …. I know what it takes to effectively manage our county government, and what our working families, retirees, students, local governments, and businesses need in order to thrive.”

Gallagher became the first woman elected as Ulster County comptroller in 2020. Prior to that, she was president & CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley, deputy director of planning In the county executive’s office, and chairwoman of the Ulster County Industrial Development Agency.