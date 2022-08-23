Applications for scholarships from the Tour de Kingston and Ulster are now open, according to tour director Tom Polk. The all-volunteer Tour de Kingston and Ulster, now in its 17t year, was founded by Allen Nace after riding in the Tour de Bronx and other community cycling events. It is a community event that encourages bicycling for all ages and abilities. This year’s bicycle tour, presented by O’Connor and Partners, PLLC, is scheduled for Sunday, September 11 at Forsyth Park in Uptown Kingston.

“Riders in the Tour support our Community Scholarship Program,” said Polk. “Our scholarships are open to anyone seeking to further their education with a commitment to serve the residents of Ulster County. We encourage high school seniors, those in college and those considering going back to school or pursuing additional professional education to apply.”

Amounts vary and are awarded on a case-by-case basis. Applications are available by contacting Polk at the YMCA at tpolk@ymcaulster.org.