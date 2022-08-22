On Saturday, August 20, the block in front of the Volunteer Firemen’s Hall and Museum on Fair Street in Kingston was filled with 14 antique and vintage fire trucks as children delighted in sitting in the drivers’ seats and ringing the bells and posing for photos by their parents and grandparents. The volunteers of the museum worked hard in filling 100 silent auction baskets of donated items from the business community, along with a raffle for a miniature peddle fire truck.

This year the museum invited new, vintage and antique emergency vehicles from Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties, as well as other parts of the Northeast to participate in this year’s muster.

At 4 p.m. there was a parade of all the fire trucks in uptown Kingston and everyone was invited to the Elk’s Club on Hurley Avenue for refreshments.