On August 20, Woodstock comes together for a music and fun-filled afternoon and evening to celebrate the countless hours its volunteers devote to helping the community.

The 18th Annual Woodstock Volunteers Day starts at 3 p.m. in Andy Lee Field and caps off with a spectacular 9 p.m. fireworks show from the Woodstock Fire Department.

On what is called “A Day of Gratitude,” everyone from the Woodstock Rescue Squad to volunteer firefighters to Neal Smoller’s COVID-busting vaccination army to those who maintain the Village Green gardens will be honored.

Family of Woodstock, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Woodstock Area Meals on Wheels and Good Neighbor Food Pantry are just some of the more than 70 organizations to be feted. There are also the numerous town boards and committees who are made up of volunteers who work to make this a better community.

The event started from an idea Sam Magarelli had, and a handful of years ago, he passed the baton to Family of Woodstock Program Director Tamara Cooper.

The Woodstock Volunteer’s Day Committee’s mission is “to honor all of our volunteers, to enhance the efforts of all our community organizations, to raise awareness about the wide circle of kindness and generosity in our community, and to model for our children that our community values the volunteer spirit.”

Music starts at 3 p.m. with Of The Mountain, featuring Conor Wenk, Tara Sanders and James Orr; Peter Einhorn Jazz with Emily Beth at 4 p.m.; The Hardwoods with Janice Hardgrove, David Woodin and Jon B. Woodin at 5 p.m.; The Gems with Rennie Cantine and Sabrina Miller at 7 p.m.

BeBe the Clown, a giant slide a bounce house and face painting by Hilary Lander will entertain the kids starting at 3 p.m. A raffle for the volunteers will feature prizes from the town’s stores and restaurants.

At 8:30 p.m., the recipient of the Alf Evers award is announced. This yearly honor is bestowed on a member of the community who has had a history of service. As always, this is a closely guarded secret. The award is a tribute to longtime town historian Alf Evers, who died in 2004 at the age of 99.

Capping off the day’s festivities at 9 p.m. is a fireworks show that many call the best in the area. This is the 27th year of the fireworks presented by the Woodstock Fire Department. The rain date is August 27.

Visit volunteersday.org for more information.