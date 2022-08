The Woodstock Fire Department will present its 27th annual firework’s display on Saturday, August 20, 9 p.m., at Andy Lee Field (the rain date is August 27).

The fireworks display caps off Woodstock’s Volunteers Day. The day will feature music, fun and games.

To donate to this community tradition, drop off a check to: Woodstock Fire Department, 242 Tinker Street in Woodstock or mail to: Woodstock Fire Department, P.O. Box 483, Bearsville, NY 12409.