Early voting for the August 23 Primary & Special Election will begin on Saturday, August 13 and end on Sunday, August 21. Now before every election event, any eligible registered voter will have the ability to vote early at any convenient Early Voting Center. When you get to the Early Voting location, you will check in to vote, receive your ballot and vote as in any other election. Voting during early voting is the same as election day, but if you do decide to vote early you are not eligible to vote on election day.

Early voting sites are:

1. American Legion, 26-28 Mountain Road, Shokan, NY 12481

2. Kingston High School, 403 Broadway Kingston, NY 12401

3. Ellenville Public Library, 40 Center Street, Ellenville, NY 12428

4. New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Drive, New Paltz, NY 12561

5. Marlborough Town Hall, 21 Milton Turnpike, Milton, NY 12547

6. Saugerties Senior Center, 207 Market Street, Saugerties, NY 12477.

Early voting hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., August 13, 14, 15, 17, 19, 20 and 21; and noon-8 p.m. on August 16 and August 18.

For absentee ballotsor for more information, see elections.ulstercountyny.gov, write

elections@co.ulster.ny.us, or call 845-334-5470.